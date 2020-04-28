VICTON chosen as endorsement models for 'Teddy Island' x 'Slowacid' collaboration collection

VICTON have been selected as endorsement models for a unique spring/summer collaboration collection coming soon!

VICTON will be modeling a unique 2020 fashion collection from a collaboration between teddy bear character brand 'Teddy Island' and contemporary casual fashion brand 'Slowacid'. The boy group was chosen for their versatile image, easily going from masculine chic to youthful and bright on and off stage.



Check out a preview of VICTON's 'Teddy Island' x 'Slowacid' promotional pictorial, above and below!