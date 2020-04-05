[T/W: Suicidal thoughts] Hong Suk Chun talks about considering suicide after he came out as gay

[T/W: Suicidal thoughts]





Hong Suk Chun talked about how he won over his suicidal thoughts.

On MBN's 'Dongchimi', he said, "After I came out, I lost everything. Not even family understood me. I didn't even want to hear people ask, 'It's hard, right?'. I am the icon of optimism, so I tried to go on for years saying I could win. But I couldn't, and I went to the Han River early in the morning. But before I left the world, I wanted to talk to someone. I couldn't talk to family in that situation, so I talked to my ex, who knew a lot about me. As the phone was ringing, I thought to myself, if it rings 10 times, I'll just go. But he picked up in 3. He was surprised because I'm not the type to call that late at night. He asked me right away, 'Are you at Han River right now?' and cursed me out. I laughed because he knew me so well. I woke up then and told him that I was going home."

He added, "After that, if someone tells me that they want to die, I respond roughly. I tell them, 'If you're gonna die, sign an organ donation form'. Later, they tell me that they lived thanks to me."

What do you think about his advice?