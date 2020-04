WINNER has released an album sampler for their upcoming 3rd full album 'Remember'.

The album includes title song "Remember", Kim Jin Woo's solo "Dduk", pre-release song "Hold", "Just Dance", "My Bad", "Teaser", "Well", Lee Seung Hoon's solo "Serenade", a 4-member version of "Empty", a 4-member version of "Don't Flirt", a 4-member version of "Color Ring", and a 4-member version of "Different".

Check it out below as you wait for their comeback on April 9th.