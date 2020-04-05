Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's place being demolished after divorce

The house that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo lived in together after their marriage is being demolished.

The pair divorced last July. They had lived together in Seoul's Yongsan-guu in a large house, but it will now be demolished. A house will instead be built with 3 basement floors and 2 above-ground floors. Construction is projected to be finished in June next year. Song Joong Ki is reported to have bought the place for about 1 million KRW.

His label said, "It is his personal business, so we cannot comment."