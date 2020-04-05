7

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's place being demolished after divorce

The house that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo lived in together after their marriage is being demolished.

The pair divorced last July. They had lived together in Seoul's Yongsan-guu in a large house, but it will now be demolished. A house will instead be built with 3 basement floors and 2 above-ground floors. Construction is projected to be finished in June next year. Song Joong Ki is reported to have bought the place for about 1 million KRW.

His label said, "It is his personal business, so we cannot comment."

karen__lang49 pts
23 minutes ago

Life does go on even after divorce.

0

jokbal_is_yum3,158 pts
54 minutes ago

The article is a little unclear about who is building this new house on the ashes of the first one - is it someone else, or SJK? If it is him, props to him - it's kind of expensive, but that sure is one way to move on from a less than perfect marriage: totally tear down and rebuild something new.
Hope it works out well for him (& also for the ex).

