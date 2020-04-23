ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo in talks to play lead in upcoming drama 'True Beauty'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming drama 'True Beauty'.



On April 23, reports revealed Cha Eun Woo was cast as the lead in the new webtoon-based drama 'True Beauty', and his label Fantagio Entertainment clarified, "Cha Eun Woo has received an offer to star in the drama 'True Beauty', and he's currently reviewing the offer."



'True Beauty' revolves around the story of a woman who can't stand the idea of being seen without makeup and a man who's the only one who's seen her bare face. If cast, Cha Eun Woo will be playing the role of Lee Soo Ho, who's not only a top student but catches the attention of all the girls around him. Despite his popularity, Lee So Ho has a shy side, turning bright red when he gets embarrassed and saying things he regrets.



'True Beauty' is expected to air in the second half of this year.

