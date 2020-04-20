Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reportedly preparing for a unit debut

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi are reportedly preparing to debut as the group's first official unit!

According to reports on April 21, Irene and Seulgi's duo debut was recently confirmed. The two Red Velvet members are currently busy in the final preparation stages for their unit album release; however, a specific debut date has yet be decided.

This will mark Red Velvet's first official unit since the group's debut in 2014. Meanwhile, Irene and Seulgi previously tested their chemistry as a unit during their S.M.ROOKIES days, as 'SR14G Seulgi & Irene'.



Are you excited for Red Velvet's first unit debut?

[UPDATE] A representative SM Entertainment has stepped up to confirm, "It's true that Irene and Seulgi are preparing for their unit debut."

