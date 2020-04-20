36

9

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reportedly preparing for a unit debut

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi are reportedly preparing to debut as the group's first official unit!

According to reports on April 21, Irene and Seulgi's duo debut was recently confirmed. The two Red Velvet members are currently busy in the final preparation stages for their unit album release; however, a specific debut date has yet be decided.

This will mark Red Velvet's first official unit since the group's debut in 2014. Meanwhile, Irene and Seulgi previously tested their chemistry as a unit during their S.M.ROOKIES days, as 'SR14G Seulgi & Irene'.

Are you excited for Red Velvet's first unit debut?

[UPDATE] A representative SM Entertainment has stepped up to confirm, "It's true that Irene and Seulgi are preparing for their unit debut." 

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. Seulgi
8 5,059 Share 80% Upvoted

4

markel9000612 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I hope we go back to that rookie performance with a concept reminiscent of be natural tbh

Share

3

HeyIdgaf192 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

FR FR?!!??! MY SEULRENE HEART! 😭🔥💞

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND