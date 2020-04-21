JTBC's 'Hidden Singer' confirmed for 6th season after 2 years off-air

JTBC's 'Hidden Singer' has been confirmed for another season after 2 years off-air.



The popular variety show featuring singers and their talented impressionists is returning for its sixth season in the second half of 2020. The upcoming season will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, and the teaser poster has revealed a huge lineup including artists like Kyuhyun, Kim Jong Kook, Davichi, Baek Ji Young, Rain, Sunmi, IU, Yoon Mi Rae, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hyo Ri, G-Dragon, Zico, Taeyang, HyunA, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, and more.



Viewers of past seasons will remember the show revolved around a guest panel who had to guess who was the actual singer behind closed doors and who was just an impersonator by vocals alone.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Hidden Singer 6'.

