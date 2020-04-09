Veteran ballad singer Shin Seung Hoon tells the other side in 'Memories of You' MV

Veteran ballad singer Shin Seung Hoon has revealed his music video for "Memories of You".



The video above tells the other side of the story from his "Like the First Goodbye" MV. "Memories of You", composed by Shin Seung Hoon himself, is a track from his 30th anniversary special album 'My Personas', and it's about coming to terms with a separation with the person you loved.



Watch Shin Seung Hoon's "Memories of You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

