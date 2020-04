GOT7 is definitely treating fans with all their aesthetic teaser photos for 'DYE / NOT BY THE MOON' and these latest set of pictures just proves how handsome each member is!

The group used veils to add an artistic touch to their pictures, as well as sparkles and colored pieces to highlight facial features, making them look like modern-day princes!

Stay tuned for more news on GOT7's comeback. Which look do you like the best so far?