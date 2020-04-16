Actor Park Bo Gum talks about his career, dreams, and music in '25 Mnet Interview'

Actor Park Bo Gum is the latest featured guest on Mnet's '25 Mnet Interview'.



Park Bo Gum reveals details on his career, his dreams, and music in the interview, letting fans get to know him better. The actor reveals he initially wanted to become a singer rather than an actor, and he discusses the music in his life that motivated and inspired him.



Watch Park Bo Gum's '25 Mnet Interview' above!