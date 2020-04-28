Park Ji Hoon reportedly in talks to star as male lead of popular webtoon-based drama 'Love Revolution'

2

According to reports on April 28, solo artist and actor Park Ji Hoon has been cast as the male lead of a popular webtoon-based drama, 'Love Revolution'!

Well-known as a long-running #1 Thursday webtoon series on 'Naver Webtoon' since its first publication in 2013, 'Love Revolution' will be remade into a drama series produced by Kakao. The drama is expected to begin filming some time in the latter half of 2020, with aims to air in the first half of 2021. 

Do you want to see Park Ji Hoon cast as male lead Gong Joo Young of 'Love Revolution'?

gebik48
25 minutes ago

Dude PJH will surely fit the role omg

Share
