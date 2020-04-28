Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa couple leave cast of 'Same Bed Different Dreams' ahead of knee surgery

Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa have officially left the cast of 'Same Bed Different Dreams' ahead of Lee Sang Hwa's knee surgery.



On the April 27th episode of the SBS show, speed skating Olympian Lee Sang Hwa revealed she's been suffering from knee pain, saying, "I'm suddenly confused. It hurts so much. My knees are getting weak while walking. That's why I'm sitting down." She also let viewers know she plans to take about 3 months to recover from surgery for each of her knees.



In response, Kangnam prepared a special gift for his wife as he told her he received a sports massage license. She expressed, "When did you get it? No wonder you were good at massages." The romantic trot singer then said, "I'll massage your legs for the rest of your life."



On their final episode, Lee Sang Hwa said, "I was happy to see everything from our wedding to newlywed days again. We'll make a happy family. Thank you for everything until now. We'll live well," and Kangnam shared, "I was so thankful and happy to share our life before marriage and afterwards with viewers. We'll live more happily and more prettily. Thank you."



Are you going to miss the Kangnam-Lee Sang Hwa couple?



