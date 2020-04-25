Jeon So Mi delivers makgeolli, plays 'Animal Crossing' with BLACKPINK's Lisa, and more on 'I am Somi'

Jeon So Mi delivered makgeolli and spent some time with BLACKPINK's Lisa on 'I am Somi'.



On episode 5 of Jeon So Mi's reality-variety show, she headed to a makgeolli (rice wine) specialty store, where she brewed up her own batch of the alcoholic beverage to give to friends. After her part-time job, the singer went to The Black Label studio, where Lisa came to visit. The two idol stars then played some Animal Crossing together, and producer Teddy joined in on the fun as well.



Jeon So Mi and Lisa then ate some delicious fried chicken and discussed the former IOI member's makgeollii project.



Watch Jeon So Mi's episode of 'I am Somi' above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

