Realslow Company issues statement after Wheesung is found unconscious after drug use for 2nd time

Realslow Company issued a statement after Wheesung was found unconscious after injecting anesthetic drugs for the second time.



As previously reported, the 38-year-old singer was found unconscious in a building bathroom in Seoul's Songpa District on March 31 KST after allegedly injecting the anesthetic drug etomidate, which is considered to be the "second Propofol." He was then found unconscious in the same manner 2 days later on April 2 in the first floor lobby bathroom of a hotel.



Realslow Company released the statement as follows:





"This is Realslow Company.



First, we sincerely apologize for causing concern with bad news during such a chaotic time.



Wheesung has been going through a difficult time due to his father's sudden passing, a series of deaths of people who he worked with, and difficult situations he was entangled in last year.



On the day he was discovered passed out in a public bathroom, Wheesung left his home, cut off contact with his family, and was found in the bathroom. After that, he tested negative for illegal drugs in a police investigation, and as there was nothing else unusual, he returned home.



However, after he returned home, he was having extreme thoughts and showing symptoms of depression and panic disorder, and so he was admitted to a related hospital. He's currently receiving psychiatric therapy, and he is also earnestly taking part in the police investigation.



He will continue to actively take part in the investigation, and it's planned that after the investigation ends, he'll also continue to receive treatment with his family.



Wheesung is very regretful and sorry that he is showing a poor image of himself. No matter the reason for it.



We sincerely apologize to everyone for causing concern."

