Netizens suspect CRAVITY plagiarized EXO

Netizens reckon that CRAVITY had plagiarized EXO.



On April 15, on a popular online community, netizens started talking about the suspiciously similar concepts between the two groups. In the above image, screenshots from the latest M/V of CRAVITY are on the left side while those from EXO's M/V are on the right side.

The original poster wrote, "I don't want to blame the group. I just want their label to clarify so don't send hate to the group." He continued, "I guarantee somebody who isn't stanning either group would not be able to distinguish which one is which group in this image." and posted the image below.

He also noted how similar the logo moves in their music videos, and added that CRAVITY even used the same parallel universe theory as the group's concept.

What are your thoughts?