Netizens surprised by Yoo Jae Suk's Myers Briggs Personality type on 'You Quiz on the Block'

Myers Briggs Personality tests are all the rage these days, so it was no surprise that the nation's MC Yoo Jae Suk and comedian Jo Se Ho found out what their personality types were on the latest April 29th episode of 'You Quiz On The Block'.

Much to viewers' surprise, Yoo Jae Suk turned out to be an ISFP while Jo Se Ho got ENFP as his result. Yoo Jae Suk read that ISFPs "dislike conflict. They don't tell their friends their deepest thoughts. They don't like being in the center of attention." He agreed with the results, stating that they were "correct. I don't think I'm well suited to be a celebrity."





Considering that Yoo Jae Suk's profession goes completely against his personality type, many netizens were surprised and impressed that he was doing such a good job despite feeling unsuited for it. Comments include:





"Wow. I have more respect for him now."

"He really succeeds through his efforts. He's so cool."

"I'm also an ISFP. It looks like he really tries his best. I'm reflecting on myself now."

What do you think of these results? Check out the clip below!

