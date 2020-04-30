'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi to star in movie 'Hello My Soulmate'

Actress Kim Da Mi will be appearing on the big screen through her upcoming movie 'Hello My Soulmate'.

The talented actress rose to popularity due to her performance as Jo Yi Seo in 'Itaewon Class' and her agency delivered the good news on April 29th that she is currently preparing for her new role.

Kim Da Mi has been consistently impressing viewers with her previous work, including the movie 'Witch', and has been steadily participating in more works, leaving fans excited for her future performances.

'Hello My Soulmate' is a remake of the popular Chinese movie 'Soul Mate' and tells the love story of two friends who have been friends since age 13.



