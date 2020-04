Song Hye Kyo is elegant and sophisticated in her newest photoshoot for jewelry brand Chaumet.

The beautiful actress is the global ambassador for the brand and has taken part in another elegant photoshoot. Song Hye Kyo is sporting a unique look with light brown hair and blue contact lenses. The artistic photoshoot has gained netizen attention, eventually making it's way to trending news.

What do you think of Song Hye Kyo's look?