Hara's brother appears on news show, expresses anger towards his mother and Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum





Hara's older brother Goo Ho In expressed his anger towards Choi Jong Bum, Hara's ex-boyfriend and his mother.

Goo Ho In talked about petitioning for the 'Goo Hara Act' and wanting justice for Choi Jong Bum.

Goo appeared at 'Kim Hyun Jung's News Show' on April 10th where he stated: "There are many laws in society that I think are wrong. I talked with a lawyer and I ended up starting the petition for the Goo Hara Act. It may not affect me but I thought that something like this shouldn't happen again. I think it's the last present I can give to my sister. I was so angry when my mother came to our funeral and started telling people she was Hara's mom. She even said to one celebrity that she saw them on TV a lot and asked for a picture. I think she came to the funeral trying to make evidence that she cared so she could claim the inheritance. The current inheritance laws state that the mother and father can claim the inheritance in a 50:50 ratio, and my mother is trying to claim half of it. She's saying that it's the law that allows her to take the assets."

He continued, stating: "Choi Jong Bum received a suspended sentence in his first trial. He opened his own hair salon and is doing well. I saw his social media updates. After doing such evil things like that, he's brazenly throwing open parties for his salon and the fact that those were uploaded to SNS makes me angry. I couldn't call him and curse him out so I just watched". Goo Ho In's voice got louder and louder as he continued speaking.

He concluded, saying: "I can only cry thinking about Hara. I hope she is happy up there. Hara, I would really like for you to be happy. I miss you. A lot."

