Hara's brother appears on news show, expresses anger towards his mother and Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum

Hara's older brother Goo Ho In expressed his anger towards Choi Jong Bum, Hara's ex-boyfriend and his mother. 

Goo Ho In talked about petitioning for the 'Goo Hara Act' and wanting justice for Choi Jong Bum. 

Goo appeared at 'Kim Hyun Jung's News Show' on April 10th where he stated: "There are many laws in society that I think are wrong. I talked with a lawyer and I ended up starting the petition for the Goo Hara Act. It may not affect me but I thought that something like this shouldn't happen again. I think it's the last present I can give to my sister. I was so angry when my mother came to our funeral and started telling people she was Hara's mom. She even said to one celebrity that she saw them on TV a lot and asked for a picture. I think she came to the funeral trying to make evidence that she cared so she could claim the inheritance. The current inheritance laws state that the mother and father can claim the inheritance in a 50:50 ratio, and my mother is trying to claim half of it. She's saying that it's the law that allows her to take the assets."

He continued, stating: "Choi Jong Bum received a suspended sentence in his first trial. He opened his own hair salon and is doing well. I saw his social media updates. After doing such evil things like that, he's brazenly throwing open parties for his salon and the fact that those were uploaded to SNS makes me angry. I couldn't call him and curse him out so I just watched". Goo Ho In's voice got louder and louder as he continued speaking. 

He concluded, saying: "I can only cry thinking about Hara. I hope she is happy up there. Hara, I would really like for you to be happy. I miss you. A lot." 

1234xyz3,207 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Angry ain't the right word to use here. He should be f*cking pissed! His mum's heartlessness must have put alot of burdens on him. As a brother, what his sister's ex did must have hurt him alot. His sister was an amazing person to him and she left this world too soon. Tell me, who wouldn't be pissed?

I'm gonna stand with him. I pray that this will all wrap up quickly with his mother and that freak of an ex getting the consequences they deserve. Hara's brother has a family. At his age, he should be with them, living the normal life. Not chasing after 2 people endlessly. I can't help but feel really bad for him. I can only wish and pray that things will end quickly and he can live happily with his sister in his heart and memories. As a sibling, it's what I would want for my brothers. Happiness. Not pain and anger.

please stay strong. We are here to stand by you thru this~ ❤

sejung-the-great-1,261 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I am sorry but this brother is making to much fuss. Let poor Hara rest in peace and let justice do its job. I am sure the mother is not going to get any inheritance because she didn't give a shit about her family and Hara unni. Hara unni has suffered a lot please let her rest in peace.

