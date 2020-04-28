Netizens discuss which girl groups had the most legendary debut song

A popular community post brought up netizen discussion regarding the best girl group debut songs in K-pop history. 2NE1's "Fire" and miss A's "Bad Girl, Good Girl" were the most mentioned amongst netizens.



Among YG fans, CL was already well-known and Dara became a hot topic due to her unique palm tree hairstyle. The stage and song were hot topics back (2009).

There was much info about them and they debuted most quietly out of all of JYP's idols but they were a big hit. Suzy was a hot topic as soon as they debuted (2010) and Jia got attention for her pink hair.

Other groups with strong debut songs were also recognized in the comments as well including ITZY (Dalla Dalla), BLACKPINK (Boombayah), and 4minute (Hot Issue).

With so many strong candidates, netizens are bringing up a bunch of their favorite debut songs from groups, saying:

"I entered this post screaming 2NE1 and miss A."

"4minute! They really made a big splash back then."



"Adding ITZY to the mix."

"miss A didn't wasn't even publicized very much but people were shocked by how different they were."

"2NE1... forever my love."

"2NE1 and miss A are the best."

"ITZY and BLACKPINK!"

What do you think? Did netizens miss any of your favorite groups?