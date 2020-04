The PlayM Girls are gearing up to make their debut and introduced members Zoa and Jihan in a new video trailer titled 'WHO R U'.

The trailer shows the girls rocking a youthful and pure look as they smile for the camera. The PlayM Girls have already garnered a lot of attention and fans through content releases, and it seems like they are finally gearing up to greet the world with a debut!

Check out the trailer above and stay tuned for news of the group's debut!