Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens call out unequal line distributions for Yuqi, Shuhua, and Miyeon for (G)I-DLE's comeback

Netizens are calling out Yuqi, Miyeon, and Shuhua's lack of lines in (G)I-DLE's most recent comeback.

A rising internet community forum post called out the lack of lines for the members in the group's newest title track "Oh My God". 



As seen by the chart, Soyeon and Minnie received almost 3 times as much time on the song compared to Shuhua, Yuqi, and Miyeon

Soyeon was also featured on 50 seconds of the group's track "LUV U", with Yuqi and Miyeon receiving only 15 seconds of time while Shuhua received only 14. 

The lyric distribution for "Maybe" likewise unequally distributed as well with Shuha and Yuqi receiving only 5 to 6 seconds of singing time on the song. Miyeon sung for 16 seconds.

Netizens have been commenting on the disparity, saying: 

"I think this a controversy for the creators of the songs."

"I can feel that Soyeon and Minnie get all the parts." 

"Isn't Miyeon the main vocal?"

"I feel really bad for Shuhua and her fans."

"This group should be renamed to Soyeon and friends."

What do you think?

  1. Yuqi
  2. Shuhua
followyourarrow328 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

its BS Yuqi deserves better than cube, also im surprised allkpop never talked about how netizens called out this cube for makin gi dles comeback mv a exact copy of fka tigs lol:

https://twitter.com/theKeysGWSN/status/1246924695150063618

MackLee2420 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

this post is ridiculous... the ones that dont sing or rap as good as the others will get fewer lines. it cant always be equal. each person in the group have different skill levels and tones to their voices.

