MBC's 'True Story' reveals that Hara asked her uncle to help her find her mother before her death

It has been revealed that Hara had asked her relatives to help her find her mother before her death.

On April 1, MBC's documentary program 'True Story' aired an episode revealing more of Hara's family life. Hara's uncle revealed on the broadcast that "Hara told me not to tell anyone and asked me to find her mom for her. I just thought that she missed her mom as she was getting older."



Reports state that Hara's psychiatrist also recommended that the star meet her mother three years ago. Hara's older brother Goo Hoo In stated: "After they met, Hara told me she shouldn't have met her. She grew up missing and resenting her mom a lot, but after meeting her, she had none of those feelings or memories. She said it seemed strange/foreign."

Goo Ho In is currently petitioning to create a 'Goo Hara Law' that protects the assets of children abandoned by their parents. He is also in a legal battle with his mother who is trying to claim 50% of Hara's assets.

