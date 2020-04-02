19

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MBC's 'True Story' reveals that Hara asked her uncle to help her find her mother before her death



It has been revealed that Hara had asked her relatives to help her find her mother before her death.

On April 1, MBC's documentary program 'True Story' aired an episode revealing more of Hara's family life. Hara's uncle revealed on the broadcast that "Hara told me not to tell anyone and asked me to find her mom for her. I just thought that she missed her mom as she was getting older." 

Reports state that Hara's psychiatrist also recommended that the star meet her mother three years ago. Hara's older brother Goo Hoo In stated: "After they met, Hara told me she shouldn't have met her. She grew up missing and resenting her mom a lot, but after meeting her, she had none of those feelings or memories. She said it seemed strange/foreign." 

Goo Ho In is currently petitioning to create a 'Goo Hara Law' that protects the assets of children abandoned by their parents. He is also in a legal battle with his mother who is trying to claim 50% of Hara's assets.

diadems-1,759 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

Everyone needed to be nicer to Hara.

dania1994285 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

i felt after hara activity after kara ended that's when all of this starts the depression and the health problem before she was busy and everything then after its end and she got fame and money here when a person starts searching and realizing stuff that is missing in his/her life like her mom, I know from the start she misses her but her busy life lets her put that feeling down for a while. i have been following goo hara since day 1 shes the only artist I like I literally cry every time I see an article about her. I wish I can go back in time and save her.

