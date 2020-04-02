Big Hit Entertainment & Belift Lab announces 2020 boy group producer auditions

Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM's joint music production label Belift Lab is calling talented producers from across the globe for its '2020 Next New Creator: Lift to be Moved' auditions!

The audition aims to discover hidden, talented producers who will lead a new generation of K-Pop boy groups in fostering and nurturing the global music industry. Audition hopefuls can submit their applications between April 7 through May 1 by providing demos of their original work - songs and music fit for a new generation boy group.

The winner of the '2020 Next New Creator: Lift to be Moved' will be named as the head producer for Belift's upcoming rookie boy group, and also earn a prize of 5 million KRW.



Previously from March through July of 2019, Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM partnered up as Belift Lab to carry out boy group member auditions in a total of 17 countries across the globe.

