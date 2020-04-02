Jaejoong's April Fool's Day prank will likely lead to the cancelation of his schedules in Japan

Jaejoong is likely to face more consequences due to his Coronavirus April Fool's Day prank.

It has been revealed that Jaejoong's scheduled appearance on the Japanese show TV Asahi's 'Music Station' on April 3rd has been canceled. His scheduled appearance on NHK 1 Radio's 'Furuya Masayuki's Pop A' for April 1 was also canceled.



Jaejoong has been quite active in Japan, releasing a single last month. However, it seems like his promotions have come to an end due to his prank. His schedules in Korea are also being affected as his reality travel show 'Travel Buddies' is said to have been entirely canceled given the controversy.



Jaejoong joked that he was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was hospitalized on April 1st. His prank has led to an outpour of criticism for his insensitive joke. He later released an apology for the April Fool's prank.

