25

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jaejoong's April Fool's Day prank will likely lead to the cancelation of his schedules in Japan

AKP STAFF

Jaejoong is likely to face more consequences due to his Coronavirus April Fool's Day prank. 

It has been revealed that Jaejoong's scheduled appearance on the Japanese show TV Asahi's 'Music Station' on April 3rd has been canceled. His scheduled appearance on NHK 1 Radio's 'Furuya Masayuki's Pop A' for April 1 was also canceled.

Jaejoong has been quite active in Japan, releasing a single last month. However, it seems like his promotions have come to an end due to his prank. His schedules in Korea are also being affected as his reality travel show 'Travel Buddies' is said to have been entirely canceled given the controversy. 

Jaejoong joked that he was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was hospitalized on April 1st. His prank has led to an outpour of criticism for his insensitive joke. He later released an apology for the April Fool's prank.

  1. Jaejoong
14 2,777 Share 78% Upvoted

2

Newsha474 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Travel Buddies broadcasted their last episode on youtube today. And was broadcasted on tv before.

It's amazing how this show was broadcasted several weeks and getting articles with good comments but there was nothing about this here, on allkpop and other such places with malicious articles.

But now it suddenly "canceled" because of "controversy". It ended already before this "controversy".

It's not like they can to make new seasons of travels in the near future when whole world is on quarantines.

.

Did you make an article when he posted before on twitter "don't go see flowers, stay home because of coronavirus"? No. But when he posted "I did not follow instructions, got infected and now regret" and later explained that this story can happen to you and to anyone around you if you neglect safety, and now you can't stop bashing him with your articles every hour.

Why not ignore him like you always did? Like to spread hate and malicious speculations for clicks?

Share

1

diadems-1,759 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Actions have consequences.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND