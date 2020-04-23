Korean celebrities turn to YouTube to earn up to 100 million KRW (81,000 USD) per video for promoting products

Celebrities are beginning to turn to YouTube to make money.

According to reports, advertisement representatives have noted that Youtubers can receive around 10 million KRW ($8,100) for briefly promoting a product. Compared to regular social media influencers, celebrities' product recommendations hold more weight and are often marketed based on which star used those products, making celebrity Youtube channels the perfect place for companies to promote their brand, leading to an increase in sales.

Viral product marketing techniques are often used in a v-log format where viewers can see their favorite celebrities use and promote the products in a natural manner, leading to better responses than if a celebrity just posted a promoted ad on Instagram. One advertising official stated that a celebrity can be paid to 10 to a whopping 80 million KRW (8 to 64 thousand USD) for uploading a video of them using products such as perfume and makeup products naturally at home. YouTubers who visit the store and use the products in person or try on clothes or shoes from the brand can earn up to 50 million to 100 million KRW (40 thousand to 81 thousand USD).

Many celebrities are becoming more interested in opening YouTube accounts with their agencies due to the potential income stream. In cases where the label is not involved with producing a video, all the profits go directly to the celebrity. However, there is also an increasing number of cases in which celebrities have been involved in controversies, leading to an atmosphere where agencies would not recommend opening personal Youtube channels.