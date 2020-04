NU'EST's Baekho loses control in the newest teaser for the group's eight mini-album titled 'The Nocturne'.

Baekho is seen looking like a top-class visual while throwing things and tearing wallpaper in a fit of anger, all while looking good doing it! It seems like the members of NU'EST are also talented actors as well as idols!

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for NU'EST's comeback on May 11th.