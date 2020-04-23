IZ*ONE's Wonyoung makes trending headlines for her doll-like visuals

IZ*ONE's Wonyoung made trending headlines after IZ*ONE's Instagram account uploaded some gorgeous photos of her.

Wonyoung is showing that she's growing up and maturing well. Based on the caption, it seems like the popular star is participating in a shoot for Marie Claire. The white shirt dress gives her an air of innocence and sophistication that netizens have been praising, saying:

"Her proportions and facial features are the top."

"Please keep growing up like this..."

"It's as if a doll came to life and started moving."



"So lovable."

"She looks so pretty and mature."

What do you think?