Kahi's label makes official statement on her return to S. Korea in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Kahi's label has made an official statement on her return to South Korea in the midst of the ongoingCOVID-19 pandemic.



The former After School member apologized for posting photos with her family in Bali amid the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing guidelines. She also followed up with her regret about the situation and her family not wearing masks abroad. Though she posted on social media that she and her family made sure to go through 14 days of self-quarantine, it seems some netizens were alarmed she had returned home already.



Kahi's agency Headquarters ENT stated, "Kahi arrived from overseas on March 31. Though she was originally scheduled to return on March 23, she came back to South Korea via a flight on the 31st due to local circumstances. She voluntarily received COVID-19 testing upon returning home, and the results were negative, but she continued to self-quarantine for 2 weeks. She's currently paying attention to the issues that arose earlier, and she's self-reflecting."



The label concluded with an apology for the delayed response to the controversy. What are your thoughts on the situation?