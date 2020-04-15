Golden Child reveal silly trailer & posters for '2020 Crazy Petty Reunion'

Golden Child have revealed a silly trailer and posters for '2020 Crazy Petty Reunion'.



'2020 Crazy Petty Reunion' is a variety-reality show featuring the Golden Child members as friends who've reunited after 10 years apart. The trailer above reveals everything from the antics at their "reunion," classroom talent showcase, and even an almost-kiss between two members.



The series premieres on April 17 at 8PM KST on V Live. Check out Golden Child's trailer above and their posters below!



