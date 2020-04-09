K-Pop idols who opened personal Instagram accounts in 2020

Can you believe we're already into Q2 of 2020? This year, a lot of K-Pop artists joined the social media scene by creating personal Instagram accounts. They use these accounts to share photos and communicate with their fans. Check out these idols who opened personal accounts in 2020!

Weki Meki’s Yoojung

Weki Meki’s Yoojung opened her personal Instagram account on January 1. Her account @dbeoddl__ has nearly 380,000 followers.

WayV’s Xiajun

WayV’s Xiajun opened his personal Instagram account on January 7. He has 1.1 million followers on his account @djxiao_888.

Kim Wooseok

Former X1 member Kim Wooseok opened his personal Instagram account on January 10. He currently has 1 million followers at You can find him at @woo.ddadda.

Cosmic Girls’ Dawon

Cosmic Girls’ Dawon opened her personal Instagram account on January 11. She has nearly 50,000 followers at @naneun_dawon.

Cosmic Girls’ Yeoreum

Cosmic Girls’ Yeoreum opened her personal Instagram account on January 11. She has over 60,000 followers at her account @s_ummer_e.

Cosmic Girls’ Soobin

Cosmic Girls’ Soobin opened her personal Instagram account on January 11. You can find her at @soobly_s2, where she has almost 45,000 followers.

VICTON’s Seungwoo

VICTON and former X1 member Seungwoo opened his personal Instagram account on January 17. He has over 900,000 followers on his account @w_o_o_y_a.

Woojin

Former Stray Kids member Woojin opened his personal Instagram account on January 20. He already has 1 million followers @ woooojin0408.

Oh My Girl’s Hyojung

Oh My Girl’s Hyojung opened her personal Instagram account on February 11. Her account @candyz_hyojung has over 100,000 followers.

Oh My Girl’s YooA

Oh My Girl’s YooA opened her personal Instagram account on February 12. She has over 115,000 followers at @yoo__sha.

WayV’s Hendery

WayV’s Hendery opened his personal Instagram account on February 12. His username is @i_m_hendery, and he already has over 800,000 followers.

Weki Meki’s Suyeon

Weki Meki’s Suyeon opened her personal Instagram account on February 18. Her account @suye.on2di has 50,000 followers.

H&D’s Hangyul

H&D and former X1 member Hangyul opened his personal Instagram account on February 24. You can find him at @lee_gyul_gyul, where he has over 400,000 followers.

NCT’s Johnny

NCT’s Johnny opened his personal Instagram account on March 3. His account @johnnyjsuh has 1.6 million followers.

NCT’s Jaehyun

NCT’s Jaehyun opened his personal Instagram account on March 3. He has 2.3 million followers on his account @_jeongjaehyun (Although it appears his account is gone at the moment).

NCT’s Yuta

NCT’s Johnny opened his personal Instagram account on March 3. You can find him @yuu_taa_1026, where he has 1.5 million followers.

Oh My Girl’s Arin

Oh My Girl’s Arin opened her personal Instagram account on March 20. You can find her at @ye._.vely618, where she has over 90,000 followers.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa opened her personal Instagram account on March 26. She currently has over 900,000 followers on her account @_mariahwasa.

WayV’s Yangyang

WayV’s Yangyang opened his personal Instagram account on April 2. His account @yangyang_x2 already has over 400,000 followers.