HaHa opens his very own YouTube channel + official trailer for his original series 'Daddy Free'

HaHa has launched his very own YouTube channel, 'HaHa PD'!

Shortly after the YouTube channel's launch earlier this week, HaHa has posted an introductory clip for his fans, as well as an official trailer for his first original series, 'Daddy Free'!

HaHa's upcoming series 'Daddy Free' was written, produced, and directed by HaHa's 20-year friends, working together under a production studio called '66E Productions'. HaHa and his friends from '66E Productions' including director Jeon Sung Bin, actors Ahn Se Ho, Yong Suk Joo, and Ahn Hyun Bin, comedian Kang Jae Joon, scriptwriter Kim Do Jung, and more worked on 'Daddy Free' for over a year, also enlisting the help of various cameo stars.

The series tells the story of a hidden superhero living in South Korea, going by his hero name 'Daddy Free'. The series will premiere via 'HaHa PD's YouTube channel this April 10, with new episodes being released every Fridays afterward.

Make sure to subscribe to HaHa's YouTube channel, above!

