5

1

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

HaHa opens his very own YouTube channel + official trailer for his original series 'Daddy Free'

AKP STAFF

HaHa has launched his very own YouTube channel, 'HaHa PD'!

Shortly after the YouTube channel's launch earlier this week, HaHa has posted an introductory clip for his fans, as well as an official trailer for his first original series, 'Daddy Free'!

HaHa's upcoming series 'Daddy Free' was written, produced, and directed by HaHa's 20-year friends, working together under a production studio called '66E Productions'. HaHa and his friends from '66E Productions' including director Jeon Sung Bin, actors Ahn Se Ho, Yong Suk Joo, and Ahn Hyun Bin, comedian Kang Jae Joon, scriptwriter Kim Do Jung, and more worked on 'Daddy Free' for over a year, also enlisting the help of various cameo stars. 

The series tells the story of a hidden superhero living in South Korea, going by his hero name 'Daddy Free'. The series will premiere via 'HaHa PD's YouTube channel this April 10, with new episodes being released every Fridays afterward. 

Make sure to subscribe to HaHa's YouTube channel, above!

  1. HaHa
1 625 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Pinksone81555 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

ah. so this was it! Awesome! lolol can't wait! but at least i can understand a little bit. This is SO HAHA content. lol. hahaha. No one wants to make him a hero like iron man on the avengers, so you make yourself a hero. lol. Haha fighting! i will subscribe and will be waiting for premiere.

Share
Minhwan
Yulhee to guest on 'Radio Star'
18 hours ago   0   3,344
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
15 hours ago   2   6,900

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND