Insider reveals spoilers from recording set of first cover dance battle on 'Road To Kingdom'

According to reports on April 8, idols groups including Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO successfully took part in their first cover dance battle round of Mnet's upcoming survival program, 'Road To Kingdom'.

The recording for 'Road To Kingdom's first cover dance battle round took place back on April 7. The 7 boy groups covered songs by the following sunbae artists - H.O.T, Shinhwa, TVXQ, SHINee, Block B, and Seventeen. Each of the groups took hit songs by these sunbae artists and revised the performance to fit their own colors, putting on fantastic stages one after another.



Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, the first cover dance battle round took place with no audience members present. Despite the private recording, the 7 boy groups put on such high-quality stages that it was difficult to guess which groups would come out on top with the best scores.

Look forward to the grand premiere of Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' hosted by Jang Sung Kyu and Lee Da Hee, coming this April 30!

