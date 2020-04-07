Check out moments from TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Instagram Live chat with Bebe Rexha!

On April 7, rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER held a special Instagram Live chat with singer/song-writer Bebe Rexha!

The surprise event had fans going wild on Twitter, as hashtags like #BebeRexhaWithTXT and #Soobin trended worldwide. Fans were particular excited because TOMORROW x TOGETHER member Soobin is known for being a big fan of the American singer!

Check out a recap of some of the best moments from TOMORROW x TOGETHER and Bebe Rexha's Instagram Live chat, below!

Due to connection problems, Bebe Rexha had a hard time "being added" to the live chat at first, while the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members were just jamming like no one was watching:

TXT straight wildin while bebe rexha pleads in the comments to be added to the live has been the highlight of my year #BebeRexhaWithTXT pic.twitter.com/KB7iYp3FCB — molly (@mollytalksmusic) April 8, 2020





Bebe practices pronouncing the members' names:

HE FROZE FOR A SECOND WHEN BEBE REXHA PRONOUNCED HIS NAME#BebeRexhaWithTXT #REXHAwithTXT pic.twitter.com/DsRNwJael8 — nicole ⁷ (@leadermochi) April 8, 2020

Bebe sharing a sneak preview of an unreleased song with the TXT members!

soobin actually really REALLY expressive he cant hide it 🥺🥺🥺 he looked so happy today and i hope he is THIS happy all the time #BebeRexhaWithTXT @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/3fdgDAdZrZ — ace💙 (@4thgenitboy) April 8, 2020

Bebe asks TXT members if they have girlfriends!

bebe: DO U GUYS HAVE GIRLFRIENDS



txt: hyuka dips, soobin GASPS, beomgyu eyeing yeonjun then smirking wtfksjdjs, and taehyun just going 🙅🏻‍♂️#BebeRexhaWithTXT pic.twitter.com/xL5tOWtT8q — monique⁵ (@yeonjundotcom) April 8, 2020





Hueningkai spoils TXT's comeback this summer?









This is basically Bebe promising that there will be a Bebe Rexha x TXT collab in the future!





Fans note Soobin's reaction after they say goodbye to Bebe:





Soobin freaks out after he misses his chance to ask Bebe a questions he prepared for her, because they had to end their chat!

SOOBIN WASNT READY FOR HER TO LEAVE AT ALL 😭💔@TXT_members #BebeRexhaWithTXT pic.twitter.com/yXrovxBXam — k r 'ㅅ' s (@soobakery) April 8, 2020





And that's about all for the recap! Finally, here's TOMORROW x TOGETHER and Bebe Rexha sharing their thanks toward each other for the special chat!