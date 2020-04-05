Hashtags '#GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON', '#2YearsWithEuphoria', & '#OurSpringMINGYUday' trend worldwide!

K-Pop hashtags have trended worldwide on April 6 KST!

This day is a special moment for various fan bases in K-pop: GOT7's long-awaited comeback trailer, Seventeen member Mingyu's 23rd birthday in Korea, and the 2nd anniversary of Jungkook's solo "Euphoria" by BTS!

On Twitter, the special hashtags '#GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON', '#2YearsWithEuphoria', and '#OurSpringMINGYUday' dominated the top worldwide trends.

On Seventeen's official account, they celebrated Mingyu's birthday with a special post:

not only as a clumsy cutest puppy boy, Kim Mingyu is the tallest sexy man ever@pledis_17#봄처럼_따스한_민규야_생일축하해#OurSpringMINGYUdaypic.twitter.com/Ewgs6DewV2 — TAERIRAHMAWATI ˚ (@BooNon_98) April 5, 2020

Check out some more fan posts for each tag below. Congrats to GOT7 & BTS, and happy birthday to Mingyu!

Just a reminder that Jungkook was absolutely in love with the fan chant ARMY used during Euphoria. He’s too precious. #2YearsWithEuphoria #전정국 #방탄소년단 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/tWbFi5ETEr — (@hopelove_17) April 5, 2020

euphoria is a song that is rly enchanting to me in my heart it feels so magical and fairylike thank you jungkook for gifting us with this masterpiece ♡ #2YearsWithEuphoria @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BiPma43AEX — latte (@icedvanillattae) April 5, 2020