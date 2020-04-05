GIRLKIND unveils final individual concept teaser for 'Future'

GIRLKIND has revealed the final concept teaser for member Ellyn.

This fourth and final concept photo marks the end of the individual photos for GIRLKIND, as they are getting ready for a comeback with 3rd single 'Future'. Judging by these photos, the concept looks futuristic and galactic as it sounds, with lots of neon and sparkling gems adorning the girls.

Check out all the three individual photos released previously! GIRLKIND's official release of their single is set for April 14 at 12 PM KST.

[Jikang]

[Xeheun]

[Medic Jin]