Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for April 4 to April 11

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from April 4 to April 11 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Gaho - "Start" - 33,805,051 Points

2. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 33,714,108 Points

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 25,585,699 Points

4. Zico - "Any Song" - 24,425,709 Points

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 23,546,000 Points

6. Kim Feel - "Someday, The Boy" - 23,114,576 Points

7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond" - 22,174,290 Points

8. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 19,297,952 Points

9. Changmo - "METEOR" - 18,470,134 Points



10. BTS - "ON" - 18,037,576 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. (G)I-DLE - 'I trust'

2. Changmin - 'Chocolate'

3. WINNER - 'Remember'

4. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'



5. Suho - 'Self-Portrait (Kit Ver.)'



6. Baekhyun - 'City Lights'



7. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone (Kit Ver.)'



8. Kang Daniel - 'CYAN'



9. DPR Live - 'IS ANYBODY OUT THERE?'



10. Code Kunst - 'PEOPLE'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jin Minho - "Half"

2. Gaho - "Start"

3. MC The Max - "Bloom"



4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"

7. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. Noel - "Late Night"

10. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"





Source: Gaon

