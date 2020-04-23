Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for April 12 to April 18

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from April 12 to April 18 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 38,780,656 Points

2. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 30,532,357 Points

3. Gaho - "Start" - 30,472,705 Points

4. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 29,944,369 Points

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 24,786,883 Points

6. Zico - "Any Song" - 23,068,065 Points

7. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond" - 21,163,188 Points

8. Kim Feel - "Someday, The Boy" - 20,697,397 Points

9. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 18,380,322 Points



10. Changmo - "METEOR" - 18,030,389 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - Season 1'

2. A Pink - 'LOOK'

3. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone'

4. WINNER - 'Remember'



5. Suho - 'Self-Portrait'



6. (G)I-DLE - 'I trust'



7. Kang Daniel - 'CYAN'



8. Changmin - 'Chocolate'



9. Various Artists - 'Itaewon Class OST'



10. Changmin - 'Chocolate (Kit Ver.)'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jin Minho - "Half"

2. Gaho - "Start"

3. MC The Max - "Bloom"



4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

5. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

7. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Noel - "Late Night"





Source: Gaon

