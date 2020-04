VERIVERY is gearing to make their comeback with 'FACE it'.

The up and coming Jellyfish boy group proves that they're on a whole new level with the movie level trailer that is bound to get you hyped. The group revealed their first teaser for their third mini-album back in December 2019 and it seems like the boys are continuing to release teaser content.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY will be competing in 'Road to Kingdom'. Stay tuned for news regarding their comeback.