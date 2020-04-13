FANATICS reveal first teaser for Doah ahead of 'VAVI GIRL' comeback

FANATICS is ready to brighten up your spring blues with their newest comeback track "VAVI GIRL".

Member Doah is the first to release her teaser video, and she does not disappoint. The girls will be taking on the ever-popular cute concept and Doah's visual teaser shows her posing cutely in a human-sized doll box while rocking a high school uniform. Fans are excited about the group's comeback and their take on the cute concept.

Check out the MV above and stay tuned for FANATICS' comeback.