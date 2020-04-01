Former 5dolls & DIA member Jo Seung Hee clarifies that she is not PocketDol Studio's CEO

On April 1, former 5dolls member and former DIA member Jo Seung Hee took to her Instagram to send out both a request and warning to netizens.

The former idol clarified, "I am not PocketDol Studio's CEO, I'm just a producer. The CEO of the company is someone that you all know. Music and record producer Kim Kwang Soo is the executive leader of PocketDol Studio."

She continued, "Furthermore, I am not only in charge of managing our company's boy group members; I also participate in work related to the unnies and dongsaengs in the trot genre at our company. No matter how much you ask me, I cannot single-handedly make any decisions regarding our company artists."

Finally, Jo Seung Hee revealed that she is currently receiving hundreds of requests and even malicious slander directed toward her from various fans of PocketDol Studio artists. She warned that if such requests and slander continue, she will be taking legal action.

Meanwhile, Jo Seung Hee debuted as a member of girl group 5dolls in 2013, before promoting as a member of DIA from 2015-2016. Her agency PocketDol Studio (also known as MBK Entertainment) is home to artists like Song Ga In, former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun, etc.

