Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE's Sana is a spring fairy in her first solo pictorial with '1st Look'

AKP STAFF

TWICE's Sana is the picture of a charming spring fairy as the solo cover model of '1st Look's magazine!

This marks Sana's first ever solo magazine pictorial since her debut, and the idol melted onlookers with her lovable expressions, poses, and attitude throughout the photoshoot. 

During her interview, Sana opened up about her disappointment at the cancellation of TWICE's 'Twicelights in Seoul - Finale' concert. She said, "I'm really disappointed. It's hard to express in words. The Seoul concert was a very meaningful event bringing our 1-year tour to completion. Because we were all so disappointed, we shared group photos on the day that the concert was supposed to be on SNS, saying sorry to our fans. It was the fans who comforted us and showed us strength, which we were all thankful for. I really hope that we can all stay well and healthy." 

Check out some of Sana's lovely cuts below. 

  1. TWICE
  2. Sana
2

dizzcity1,909 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

She looks lovely. I wish they could have captured more photos of her smile though. But I guess they were going for a more high-fashion elegant / mysterious look.


It's been increasingly clear that the restriction on TWICE members' solo promotions / activities has been lifted. Since they've already achieved a stable level of popularity for all the members. I hope the ONCE fandom won't devolve into a bunch of toxic solo stans as members take on more individual activities.

0

northstars157 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Sha Sha Sha

Suho
Suho asks kids, "Do you know Exo?"
5 hours ago   4   3,477

