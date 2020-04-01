Jeon So Min reportedly receiving hospital treatment for fatigue, may take a break from 'Running Man'

According to industry insiders, actress Jeon So Min is receiving hospital treatment due to severe fatigue. (Insiders clarified that her fatigue is unrelated to COVID19.)

Due to a series of busy schedules recently, Jeon So Min is reportedly suffering from symptoms of heavy fatigue and has been advised to rest while receiving treatment. A representative from SBS's 'Running Man' spoke up regarding the above report with, "I believe Jeon So Min is still being treated at the hospital. At the moment, her participation in her schedules is undecided. She may choose to continue filming, or she may choose to take a small break. We need to confer with her company. We cannot give a statement until we contact her side."

Stay tuned for updates.

