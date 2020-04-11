ONEUS reveal scenic performance MV for 'A Song Written Easily'

ONEUS have revealed a scenic performance music video for "A Song Written Easily".
For the performance MV, ONEUS head to a beautiful spot by the beach to perform for the camera. "A Song Written Easily" is the title song of the group's single album 'In Its Time', and it's about a song that's easy to write because of a special someone.
Watch ONEUS's "A Song Written Easily" performance MV above and their regular MV here if you missed it!
Posted by1 hour ago
