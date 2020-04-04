CRAVITY's Jungmo, Serim & Wonjin dress in leather in debut teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

CRAVITY's Jungmo, Serim, and Wonjin are dressed in leather in debut teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.



After their first set of concept photos, Jungmo, Serim, and Wonjin are taking on leather in black and white for the CRAVITY's second concept. As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

