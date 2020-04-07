Kim Woo Seok confirmed to appear as special host on 'Convenience Store Restaurant'

Kim Woo Seok has been confirmed to be appearing as a special host on 'Convenience Store Restaurant'.



On April 7, a source from the KBS show confirmed, "Kim Woo Seok recently participated in filming as a special MC. The episode of his appearance will air sometime in May." 'Convenience Store Restaurant' features celebrities who share their unique recipes with judges and viewers.



The former X1 member and UP10TION member is currently filming for the web drama 'Twenty Twenty' also starring Han Sung Min, A.C.E's Chan, and more. He's also planning to release a solo album, but he won't be joining UP10TION for their 7-member comeback.



'Convenience Store Restaurant' airs every Friday at 9:45PM KST.

