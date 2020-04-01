CRAVITY have revealed teaser images featuring members Jungmo, Serim, and Wonjin for their 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut.
Jungmo, Serim, and Wonjin are taking on a relaxed yet chic and cool concept for their upcoming debut, giving future fans a peek at what to expect. The upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.
CRAVITY's Jungmo, Serim & Wonjin prepare for their debut in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' teaser images
