Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

CRAVITY continues countdown until debut with teaser images of Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin

New debut teaser images for CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin have been released!

On April 6 KST, the remaining three members of the group had their latest teaser images revealed. In the images, the boys' youthful and bright visuals create a stark but trendy contrast with their edgy leather jackets.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

