CRAVITY continues countdown until debut with teaser images of Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin

New debut teaser images for CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin have been released!



On April 6 KST, the remaining three members of the group had their latest teaser images revealed. In the images, the boys' youthful and bright visuals create a stark but trendy contrast with their edgy leather jackets.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.