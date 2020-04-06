Honey Lee and Gong Myung in talks to star in musical thriller-comedy 'Killer Romance'

Honey Lee and Gong Myung are currently in talks to star in a new movie!



According to the actors' agency Saram Entertainment, they are "positively considering" roles in the movie 'Killer Romance' (lit. translation).



'Killer Romance' follows the story that unfolds when a rich chaebol and his retired wife meet their neighbor, a student struggling to get into university. The film is described as a 'unique comic thriller musical' and will be directed by 'How to Use Guys with Secret Tips' director Lee Won Seok.





Meanwhile, Honey Lee and Gong Myung previously worked together in the 2019 hit comedy 'Extreme Job.'