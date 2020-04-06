Red Velvet's Seulgi looks effortlessly cool in photoshoot for Converse

Seulgi has taken to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her latest photoshoot!

On April 6 KST, the Red Velvet member revealed five new photos of her modeling a pair of special edition sneakers for Converse's collaboration with luxury brand Fear of God.





"My style, Converse X Fear of God Chuck 70," she wrote, introducing the style name of the shoe before adding the hashtag '#Converse.'



In the photos, Seulgi's pale purple Converse sneakers are paired with an oversized white t-shirt and navy-banded white crew socks. She exudes a casual confidence as she looks toward the camera, lounging around in a small reading room.



Meanwhile, Red Velvet will be appearing as the 'K-Pop trolls' in the upcoming Trolls sequel 'Trolls: World Tour,' alongside artists spanning a number of different genres, including pop, rock, country, classic, punk, and techno. The film is aimed for release on April 29.

Check out Seulgi's Instagram post below!